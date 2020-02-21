Sign up
Colour version
For my 365-friends who wondered what yesterday’s stillife would look like in colour ☺️
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extra challenges
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
15th February 2020 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
chalice
,
venice
