Previous
Next
Delft Day 2019, MFPIAC92 by momamo
145 / 365

Delft Day 2019, MFPIAC92

Don’t like competition much ....but read the call for more entries and I like making collages (especially after Jacqueline advised me how to get rid of advertisement in it) and after some hesitation, decided to jump right in 😣
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Glad you jumped this is s marvelous entry
February 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise