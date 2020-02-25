Sign up
Delft Day 2019, MFPIAC92
Don’t like competition much ....but read the call for more entries and I like making collages (especially after Jacqueline advised me how to get rid of advertisement in it) and after some hesitation, decided to jump right in 😣
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Monique
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
JackieR
Glad you jumped this is s marvelous entry
February 25th, 2020
