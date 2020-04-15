Sign up
169 / 365
Bush Turkey
Saw my first photo of one of them last year on the 365project and felt very lucky to see them in real life ☺️
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
5
1
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
901
photos
105
followers
82
following
46% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extra challenges
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
25th March 2020 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texas
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic!
April 15th, 2020
Margo
ace
Are you sure that is a bush Turkey Looks like a domestic maybe gone wild!!
April 15th, 2020
Monique
ace
@777margo
Well, I was so excited about seeing them, I googled it and it turns out that they’ve been releasing them as a project in protected surroundings in the last few years ...
April 15th, 2020
Brigette
ace
looking quite grand!
April 15th, 2020
Margo
ace
@momamo
Our bush turkeys are quite squrawney, that why I commented
April 15th, 2020
