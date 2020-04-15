Previous
Bush Turkey by momamo
169 / 365

Bush Turkey

Saw my first photo of one of them last year on the 365project and felt very lucky to see them in real life ☺️
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Monique

Issi Bannerman
Fantastic!
April 15th, 2020  
Margo
Are you sure that is a bush Turkey Looks like a domestic maybe gone wild!!
April 15th, 2020  
Monique
@777margo Well, I was so excited about seeing them, I googled it and it turns out that they’ve been releasing them as a project in protected surroundings in the last few years ...
April 15th, 2020  
Brigette
looking quite grand!
April 15th, 2020  
Margo
@momamo Our bush turkeys are quite squrawney, that why I commented
April 15th, 2020  
