May 2, beginning with M by momamo
172 / 365

May 2, beginning with M

Mother, a very old picture of her and me.
Miss her ...
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Arnica
how precious
and very cute 💕
May 3rd, 2020  
Brigette ace
💗
May 3rd, 2020  
