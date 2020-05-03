Sign up
172 / 365
May 2, beginning with M
Mother, a very old picture of her and me.
Miss her ...
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
0
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Extra challenges
Canon EOS 750D
3rd May 2020 12:38pm
may20words
Arnica
how precious
and very cute 💕
May 3rd, 2020
Brigette
ace
💗
May 3rd, 2020
and very cute 💕