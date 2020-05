May 4, StarWars

Screenshot from Pinterest page; my son was a keen fan, when he was 8 for a whole yr he had this tiny plaid in his neck, his Skywalker hairdo and the lightsabre, of course. When he was 10, he had the whole outfit of Darth Vader in his closet and a second lightsabre ☺️

Unfortunately, everything is boxed up due to the planned renovation, so a screenshot will have to do ...