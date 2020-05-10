Previous
Next
May 10, Mother’s Day by momamo
180 / 365

May 10, Mother’s Day

I am a “ Lucky Ducky”, as my friend called me because my kids could pay me a visit yesterday on Mother’s Day . Hers couldn’t because the restrictions in the UK are stricter than ours . I hope my the bouquet they gave me will last for a long time ☺️
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise