183 / 365
May 13, my favourite place to eat
Is outside in the garden, at the moment. Too cold this week but maybe next week again 😉
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
971
photos
110
followers
87
following
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
181
498
182
287
499
288
183
500
Tags
may20words
Marnie
ace
Lovely spot.
May 13th, 2020
Wylie
ace
what a lovely sunny setting for breakkie!
May 13th, 2020
