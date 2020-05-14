Previous
May 14, A plate of ... by momamo
184 / 365

May 14, A plate of ...

Asparagus, and combined with salmon instead of ham ( thanks to Pyrrhula and Jacqueline 👍)
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Monique

Corinne ace
Looks very appetizing
May 14th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Not tried those two together, was it a nice combination? I love to eat green asparagus boiled gently for 5 minutes and tossed in melted butter, lemon juice, salt and black pepper.
May 14th, 2020  
Monique ace
@casablanca It was a great combination ! We’ll be having it like this from now on ; your recipe sounds really good too !
May 14th, 2020  
Arnica
perfect egg!
May 14th, 2020  
