184 / 365
May 14, A plate of ...
Asparagus, and combined with salmon instead of ham ( thanks to Pyrrhula and Jacqueline 👍)
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
may20words
Corinne
ace
Looks very appetizing
May 14th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Not tried those two together, was it a nice combination? I love to eat green asparagus boiled gently for 5 minutes and tossed in melted butter, lemon juice, salt and black pepper.
May 14th, 2020
Monique
ace
@casablanca
It was a great combination ! We’ll be having it like this from now on ; your recipe sounds really good too !
May 14th, 2020
Arnica
perfect egg!
May 14th, 2020
