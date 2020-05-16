Previous
May 16, Knick Knack
May 16, Knick Knack

Took this shot with my iPhone at my sister’s place, she’s a wonderful stylist. Every space and nook of her house is styled to perfection. Which makes it very hard to find her a gift sometimes ...
Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Babs ace
Very stylish
May 16th, 2020  
