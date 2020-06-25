Sign up
Previous
Next
202 / 365
Perfect place for a coffee break
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
2
0
Monique
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Extra challenges
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
27th June 2020 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
country
Diana
Beautiful capture of this idyllic scene.
June 29th, 2020
Margo
I think so too!!
June 29th, 2020
