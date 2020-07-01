Sign up
205 / 365
Delft, city centre
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1060
photos
111
followers
92
following
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extra challenges
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
20th June 2020 2:27pm
Tags
delft
Pat Thacker
It look like a lovely square and nice to see some people about.
July 1st, 2020
Ingrid
Wat een lekkere zomerfoto! Heerlijk weer en Hugo heeft een duif op zijn hoofd!
July 1st, 2020
