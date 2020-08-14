Previous
Next
City steward by momamo
211 / 365

City steward

With the COVID virus, Delft set quite a few people to work on maintaining proper distancing during busier days of the week ( market-day and weekends).
Some of the restaurants in the city centre put down small baths for cooling down
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great idea with the stewards! Are the baths for cooling ones feet or for children?
August 14th, 2020  
JackieR ace
He can go paddling!!
August 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise