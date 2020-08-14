Sign up
City steward
With the COVID virus, Delft set quite a few people to work on maintaining proper distancing during busier days of the week ( market-day and weekends).
Some of the restaurants in the city centre put down small baths for cooling down
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
delft
delft
Diana
ace
Great idea with the stewards! Are the baths for cooling ones feet or for children?
August 14th, 2020
JackieR
ace
He can go paddling!!
August 14th, 2020
