3. Favourite quote by momamo
214 / 365

3. Favourite quote

As I am concerned, “ the glass is always half full “ ; it served me well over the years 💪
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Issi Bannerman ace
Only way to roll, Monique. Nice image to represent this.
September 24th, 2020  
Babs ace
Definitely glass half full a sure sign of optimism
September 24th, 2020  
