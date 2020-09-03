Sign up
214 / 365
3. Favourite quote
As I am concerned, “ the glass is always half full “ ; it served me well over the years 💪
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
4
2
Extra challenges
iPhone 6s
23rd September 2020 12:30pm
sep20words
Issi Bannerman
ace
Only way to roll, Monique. Nice image to represent this.
September 24th, 2020
Babs
ace
Definitely glass half full a sure sign of optimism
September 24th, 2020
