6. Dad / male

In this case my father-in-law. He is 91 and he did very well for a year after my mother-in-Law died, last year but now he’s getting weaker, so my husband is spending more time with him...they talk a lot. My father-in-law did not have an easy childhood. But he was an adventurous guy and took an opportunity when he saw one. He had a great time in the navy, saw interesting places and developed lifelong friendships. He’s the sailor on right in the middle of the shot ; Algiers, 1953.