220 / 365
10. Teddy bear
A well loved one, my son’s ☺️
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1146
photos
114
followers
95
following
Tags
sep20words
Babs
ace
Aw he is so sweet. What a colourful well loved teddy
September 10th, 2020
