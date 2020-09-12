Sign up
Previous
Next
222 / 365
12. Pen
Playing cards
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
1
0
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1154
photos
114
followers
95
following
61% complete
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extra challenges
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
13th September 2020 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sep20words
Diana
ace
Always fun playing cards.
September 14th, 2020
