Previous
Next
15. Frame it by momamo
225 / 365

15. Frame it

On our bike, we passed a viaduct and I couldn’t resist taking a shot because there’s a heron sitting, beautifully framed in the middle of the canal ...
Hope you can see it, IPhone shot
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
I see it! This looks like a super fun place to shoot--nice one!
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise