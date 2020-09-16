Sign up
16. Planting/harvest
Got a few small tomato plants from my brother 2 months ago, planed them, forgot about them until these giant tomatoes appeared ☺️ Not quite ready to harvest yet
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1158
photos
115
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Extra challenges
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
15th September 2020 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sep20words
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wow, you can grow these with no care?! We've been pampering ours, but due to no clear skies in the last month they've been struggling to produce. These look like they'll be yummy!
September 16th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow, they’re impressive!
September 16th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wow!
September 16th, 2020
Monique
ace
@aikiuser
It looks like neglect works for them 😂
September 16th, 2020
