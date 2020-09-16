Previous
Next
16. Planting/harvest by momamo
226 / 365

16. Planting/harvest

Got a few small tomato plants from my brother 2 months ago, planed them, forgot about them until these giant tomatoes appeared ☺️ Not quite ready to harvest yet
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, you can grow these with no care?! We've been pampering ours, but due to no clear skies in the last month they've been struggling to produce. These look like they'll be yummy!
September 16th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow, they’re impressive!
September 16th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wow!
September 16th, 2020  
Monique ace
@aikiuser It looks like neglect works for them 😂
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise