227 / 365
17. Noise
Or rather the ‘Absence of it ‘
(Painted on our door in the hotel)
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Tags
sep20words
Dee L.
ace
That's a cute way to put it. Like your pov
September 18th, 2020
summerfield
ace
mais votre ronflement est fort! 😂
September 18th, 2020
