17. Noise by momamo
17. Noise

Or rather the ‘Absence of it ‘
(Painted on our door in the hotel)
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Monique

@momamo
Dee L. ace
That's a cute way to put it. Like your pov
September 18th, 2020  
summerfield ace
mais votre ronflement est fort! 😂
September 18th, 2020  
