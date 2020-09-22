Sign up
22. Symbol
Since we are in Reims, a city centered around the cathedral named Notre Dame, I thought it fitting to use the Fleur-de-Lys ; symbol of the Virgin Mary. Plenty of drapes and cushion covers to be seen here of which I liked the blue version best...
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
3
2
Extra challenges
iPhone 6s
21st September 2020 12:12pm
Tags
sep20words
Margo
ace
Beautiful design
September 22nd, 2020
Nina Ganci
very striking
September 22nd, 2020
