22. Symbol by momamo
232 / 365

22. Symbol

Since we are in Reims, a city centered around the cathedral named Notre Dame, I thought it fitting to use the Fleur-de-Lys ; symbol of the Virgin Mary. Plenty of drapes and cushion covers to be seen here of which I liked the blue version best...
22nd September 2020

Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Margo ace
Beautiful design
September 22nd, 2020  
Nina Ganci
very striking
September 22nd, 2020  
