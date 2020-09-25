Sign up
236 / 365
25. Shadows
Over the WW1 trenches, Newfoundland Memorial site, Beaumont-Hamel
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Tags
sep20words
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the shadows look awesome
September 25th, 2020
