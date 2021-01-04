Previous
4. Poetry by momamo
247 / 365

4. Poetry

95 % of my books are boxed, due to the ( delayed) renovation of our house, so wondered what to do with this January word ...until I remembered a appartmentbuilding here poems were put on the railings of the balconies.
Monique

Louise
Very original!
January 5th, 2021  
