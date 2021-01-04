Sign up
247 / 365
4. Poetry
95 % of my books are boxed, due to the ( delayed) renovation of our house, so wondered what to do with this January word ...until I remembered a appartmentbuilding here poems were put on the railings of the balconies.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Louise
Very original!
January 5th, 2021
