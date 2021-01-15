Previous
Next
15. Friends by momamo
256 / 365

15. Friends

Came across this shot when my friend asked me for an album of Kazakhstan-photo’s this weekend... surrounded by 2 of my best friends, such a happy - pre cancer - time ...and those 2 friends proved to be real friends during the last few years ☺️💪
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise