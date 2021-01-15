Sign up
256 / 365
15. Friends
Came across this shot when my friend asked me for an album of Kazakhstan-photo’s this weekend... surrounded by 2 of my best friends, such a happy - pre cancer - time ...and those 2 friends proved to be real friends during the last few years ☺️💪
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Monique
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1313
photos
117
followers
107
following
Views
2
Album
Jan21words
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
4th November 2016 2:49pm
Tags
jan21words
