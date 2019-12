15. Children

Taking a picture of children in the Netherlands will be a tough thing to do, last year I almost got my head bit off by a young Mother who thought I was photographing her children at the Beach ( when I was actually trying to get a shot of some windsurfers). So, this is one from Atyrau, where life was a little less complicated in that aspect ; the boys shouted Hello, waved or made a picture of me too ☺️December Words