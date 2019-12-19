Sign up
198 / 365
19. Shopping
Several household items on the wishlists of our kids; always a pleasure to shop for those items ☺️December Words
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Album
Dec19words
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
20th December 2019 3:32pm
Tags
dec19words
