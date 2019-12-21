Sign up
204 / 365
21. Peace
Whenever I’m troubled, I start walking ...and find my inner Peace
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
709
photos
95
followers
87
following
Views
0
Album
Dec19words
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
28th December 2019 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
dec19words
