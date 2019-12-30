Previous
30. Memories by momamo
30. Memories

My uncle celebrated his 90th birthday yesterday and a lot of memories were shared in song, speeches and photo’s.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Monique

Diana Ludwigs ace
A wonderful capture on this special day.
December 30th, 2019  
Margo ace
If that is your uncle, he sure doesn't look 90
December 30th, 2019  
Monique ace
@777margo It’s amazing, he is quite deaf but still plays tennis !
December 30th, 2019  
Margo ace
@momamo WOW!!!
December 30th, 2019  
