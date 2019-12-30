Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
212 / 365
30. Memories
My uncle celebrated his 90th birthday yesterday and a lot of memories were shared in song, speeches and photo’s.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
712
photos
95
followers
87
following
58% complete
View this month »
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Latest from all albums
361
362
210
363
211
364
212
365
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Dec19words
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
29th December 2019 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dec19words
Diana Ludwigs
ace
A wonderful capture on this special day.
December 30th, 2019
Margo
ace
If that is your uncle, he sure doesn't look 90
December 30th, 2019
Monique
ace
@777margo
It’s amazing, he is quite deaf but still plays tennis !
December 30th, 2019
Margo
ace
@momamo
WOW!!!
December 30th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close