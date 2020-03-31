Previous
Rainbow 31 by momamo
Rainbow 31

In this age of whap’s and email, I find myself using this more and more, sending special Cards to people I know that’ll appreciate getting them 😉
31st March 2020

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Jacqueline ace
Goed idee voor de regenboog. Het is toch ook veel leuker om een kaart te krijgen via de post dan een e-mail!
March 31st, 2020  
