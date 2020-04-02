Sign up
247 / 365
Shot 2, sooc
My beloved blue prune will disappear and make way for a larger kitchen...
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
30-shots2020
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
2nd April 2020 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots
Mariana Visser
beautiful, nice use of DOF
April 2nd, 2020
