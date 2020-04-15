Shot 15, sooc

Previous
260 / 365

I’ve got both permanent ferns and summer ferns at the front of my house, and not sure how many I want to keep...
Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
JackieR ace
Lovely fiddlehead curl
April 15th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous!
April 15th, 2020  
Brigette ace
lovely close up of all that detail
April 15th, 2020  
Margo ace
this is a specially nice capture
April 15th, 2020  
