Shot 21, sooc
Bought 2 new clematis, this is one of them.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
30-shots2020
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
14th April 2020 3:00pm
Tags
30-shots2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a fabulous colour. So lovely.
April 21st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
no way that is seriously superb!
April 21st, 2020
Diana
ace
Absolutely amazing shot!
April 21st, 2020
Pat Thacker
Such lovely details and colours.
April 21st, 2020
