Shot 25, sooc
My purple lilac doesn’t have much fragrance but sure is pretty ☺️
25th April 2020
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and shot with lovely detail and colour.
April 25th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's beautiful. I love lilac.
April 25th, 2020
