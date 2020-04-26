Sign up
Lilies of the valley
And suddenly, there’s this lovely fragrance everywhere in the garden, not so much from the two lilac trees but from all those tiny little white buds opening up ☺️
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
April 26th, 2020
Margo
ace
Yes they are so pretty
April 26th, 2020
Carole G
ace
Oh, I love their smell, pretty capture
April 26th, 2020
