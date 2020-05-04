Previous
Half half 4 by momamo
279 / 365

Half half 4

Aparagus and new potatoes; they go together really well, add some ham,a boiled egg and melted butter and it’s a real treat. Is this a typical Dutch recipe, I wonder ...?
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Corinne
Good half ! I never mixed the two, I’m going to have a try !
May 4th, 2020  
