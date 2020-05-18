Sign up
293 / 365
Half half 18
These trees had a sweater on 😉
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
986
photos
111
followers
88
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Mayhalf20
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
13th July 2019 11:43am
Tags
mayhalf20
Mallory
ace
A fun half and half shot. Love the colors.
May 18th, 2020
