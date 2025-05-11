Sign up
301 / 365
IMG_5982
Happy Mother's Day sunrise over Lake Champlain this morning.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
2
1
Margaret
@momarge64
301
photos
2
followers
3
following
82% complete
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
11th May 2025 5:37am
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Gorgeous. Happy Mothers day fav!
May 11th, 2025
Jackie Snider
Lovely sunrise!
May 11th, 2025
