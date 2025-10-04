Previous
Fun in Ogunquit by momarge64
305 / 365

Fun in Ogunquit

Sailboat on the ocean, turkeys near our vrbo, Taylor Swift movie and delicious lobster roll!
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Margaret

@momarge64
