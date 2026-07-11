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Moonshine by momarge64
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Moonshine

I woke up and thought the moon was a light on top of a visiting sailboat in our bay! I went out on our deck in the middle of the night for this pic! 🌙
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Margaret

@momarge64
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