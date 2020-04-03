2020-04-03b behind the scene

Plan B album
Domenico Dodaro @domenicododaro said, that he can’t imagine how I kept the paper of yesterdays shot in place and in this position! http://365project.org/mona65/365/2020-04-03
I have no secrets and no magic forces,... the setup actually is a bit inorthodox. And I even took a mobilephone pic, as a memory for me, how I did this. (This shows not the actual form, of the picture I posted, I played a bit, what I liked bset in the end).
It's 3 clamps hiding behind a shaky elevated board. Construct of an antique fruit etagère and a wooden board, hold in place with a candy glass. That's not very elegant but it served its purpose. ;-)
