Previous
Next
2020-04-03b behind the scene by mona65
154 / 365

2020-04-03b behind the scene

Plan B album
Domenico Dodaro @domenicododaro said, that he can’t imagine how I kept the paper of yesterdays shot in place and in this position! http://365project.org/mona65/365/2020-04-03
I have no secrets and no magic forces,... the setup actually is a bit inorthodox. And I even took a mobilephone pic, as a memory for me, how I did this. (This shows not the actual form, of the picture I posted, I played a bit, what I liked bset in the end).

It's 3 clamps hiding behind a shaky elevated board. Construct of an antique fruit etagère and a wooden board, hold in place with a candy glass. That's not very elegant but it served its purpose. ;-)
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mona ace
Hi Domenico Dodaro @domenicododaro. This is how I kept the paper in form. ;-) Have a nice weekend, and stay healthy!
April 4th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Is that a Dartington crystal sweetie dish?? Very delicate for holding clamps!!

Love your behind the scenes -
April 4th, 2020  
Mona ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond. Hi Jackie, I'm glad you like them. No its not Dartington crystal. It must be quite old, but most probably it's nothing precious. Non the less its a treasured heirloom from my husbands late and beloved auntie and I really take care. And btw if placed in the background it cast a wonderful bokeh.
April 4th, 2020  
Martina ace
Maybe you don't have secrets, but you do know your magic Mona! There is a thin line between superskill and magic... Magical shot!
April 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise