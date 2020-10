2020-10-09b just for the records

A self-timed mobile phone picture as diary shot for us. We reached top of the Diedamkopf 2000 msl, with these rented E-Mountainbikes. Great fun day, and fairly good weather too. Don‘t ask how dirty we are now, after riding downhill through all those mud puddles. Fun again!

Bregenzerwald, Vorarlberg, Austria