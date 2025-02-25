2025-02-25 nautical nebula

JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to mix water with something and create an interesting image. Oil, paint, or milk—all should be sharp, with no bokeh allowed.
So I set up a waterproof workplace on the eating table and got startet. I've done oil and water before, but not with milk, because I'm hesitant to use milk or food for play. All my food shots are usually eaten afterward, so this was new for me. But a challenge is a challenge. I needed many trials to get something decent, and loads of post-processing was involved. It was time-consuming and messy, but I learned something new, which I'm grateful for. In the end, I needed just two little coffee cream cups of cream and a bit of ink, which went to waste. And I got about 3ish decent pictures, I will post over the next days. ;-)