Previous
2025-02-26 nautical fungi by mona65
172 / 365

2025-02-26 nautical fungi

get-pushed-656 II

JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to mix water with something and create an interesting image. Oil, paint, or milk—all should be sharp, with no bokeh allowed.

This is another picture, from my session on Monday, when I set up a waterproof workplace on the eating table and got startet. It was time-consuming (because, to get a clear picture, you had to rinse, refill and wait for the water to calm) and messy. But I learned something new, which I'm grateful for. And I got about 3ish decent pictures, this is Number II.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mona ace
Hi Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond, what a challenge. This is another picture, for your challenge. Thank you for really pushing me.
February 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this, looks like jelly fish
February 26th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
It really does look like jelly fish. And it sounds like a lot of work.
February 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact