2025-02-26 nautical fungi

JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to mix water with something and create an interesting image. Oil, paint, or milk—all should be sharp, with no bokeh allowed.
This is another picture, from my session on Monday, when I set up a waterproof workplace on the eating table and got startet. It was time-consuming (because, to get a clear picture, you had to rinse, refill and wait for the water to calm) and messy. But I learned something new, which I'm grateful for. And I got about 3ish decent pictures, this is Number II.