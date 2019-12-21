2019-12-22 portrait of a stranger (the one and only)

I challengend myself this year, to ask at least 1! stranger to take his/her portrait picture. What for many of you is no problem at all, is an almost insurmountable obstacle for me. But well, I challenged myself, and if I look back at this year, in the end I asked 4 people. All agreed, but I failed in 3 of the 4 to get a decent portrait. But here is Karin I met in South Tyrol a few weeks ago on a wonderful hike. She asked me at the top of the little mountain, if I happen to have a knive in the backback. She and her group had a great lunch with smoked meat, fruitbread and other regional delicacies, but no knife to cut the things pieces. Good I'm the traditionel Swiss "girl", carrying a Swiss Army knive, wherever I go. Her question led to a a wonderful chat, a buffet like picnic we shared and she even allowed me to take her picture. I like to think it's like a traded pic: knife vs portrait. And even if I do not know her at all, I have the feeling, a captured a glimpse of the personality, of this very nice, friendly and warm hearted person.