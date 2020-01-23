Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1829
2020-01-23 frosty
Again a thick blanked of fog. It helped a lot to build some beautiful hoar frost.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
2
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
1982
photos
402
followers
78
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M4
Taken
23rd January 2020 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frost
,
switzerland
,
hoar frost
,
hirzel
,
mw-20
Karly
ace
So dreamlike - looks like a fairytale!
January 23rd, 2020
bruni
ace
Wow beautiful. fav.
January 23rd, 2020
