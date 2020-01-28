2020-01-28 lolita stopped them "mid-tree"

I wanted to go back to the lake side today, to show you the looks of the now pruned plane trees. But the storm low "lolita" brought strong wind gusts, winter thunderstorms, sleet and huge waves are crashing in. So it was definitely too dangerous to work on the trees. So it looks like the stopped in the middle of one tree and they will work on later. Imho, they do a great work, and do not cut the trees so much. BTW: I know that all of you living by the sea, think those are "baby waves". But for our lake, they are huge. ;-) And yes, I got wet (not the camera), while exploring how near I can get.
Here yesterdays calm lake: https://365project.org/mona65/365/2020-01-27