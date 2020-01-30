Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1836
2020-01-30 curls, curls, curls
A macro of some tiny wood curlshavings made with a planer from the Alpine Stone Pine (Pinus Cembra). I just love any spirals,... and those curls are the best natural, and nice smelling cloth moth repellent.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
2
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
1989
photos
405
followers
78
following
503% complete
View this month »
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
30th January 2020 9:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
curls
,
spirals
,
stone pine
,
mw-20
,
pinus cembra
,
curshaving
,
zirbelkiefer
Taffy
ace
Very creative and an interesting resulting abstract.
January 30th, 2020
Michelle Renee
ace
Beautiful picture Mona, I love that you included the Latin name of your pine shaving. I am a sucker for taxonomy ;)
January 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close