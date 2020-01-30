Previous
2020-01-30 curls, curls, curls by mona65
2020-01-30 curls, curls, curls

A macro of some tiny wood curlshavings made with a planer from the Alpine Stone Pine (Pinus Cembra). I just love any spirals,... and those curls are the best natural, and nice smelling cloth moth repellent.
Mona

Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
Taffy ace
Very creative and an interesting resulting abstract.
January 30th, 2020  
Michelle Renee ace
Beautiful picture Mona, I love that you included the Latin name of your pine shaving. I am a sucker for taxonomy ;)
January 30th, 2020  
