2020-02-03 the veins of life by mona65
2020-02-03 the veins of life

(flash of red month N°3)
Shanghai bok choi before going into our dinner.

For the flash of red month, theme week 1: formes in nature. Branching.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Mona

Wendy ace
Beautiful and dramatic macro that shows so much detail.
Well done!
February 3rd, 2020  
