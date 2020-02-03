Sign up
Photo 1840
2020-02-03 the veins of life
(flash of red month N°3)
Shanghai bok choi before going into our dinner.
For the flash of red month, theme week 1: formes in nature. Branching.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Mona
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
1840
Tags
b&w
curve
key
black-white
black&white
low
bok choy
b-w
mw-20
for2020
mw-flashofred2020
bok choi
shanghai bok choy
veins of life
Wendy
Beautiful and dramatic macro that shows so much detail.
Well done!
February 3rd, 2020
