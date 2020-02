2020-02-06 fractals

The only thing I could think of, to get a visible fractale form for my series of different forms in nature, was a romanesco broccoli. As the whole head is made up heads, and smaller heads that mimic the shape of the larger head, and each of those smaller heads is made up of even smaller, similar heads. It keeps going, and going, and… going.



For the flash of red month, theme week 1: formes in nature. Fibonacci.