Previous
Next
2020-02-16 the portal... by mona65
Photo 1853

2020-02-16 the portal...

(flash of red month N°16)

... or maybe just a behind the scene staircase in a shopping center I rushed down, to not lose time, on the moving escalators. Haha. But then I saw some eob-beauty and "the portal", and was stopped in my tracks to take a picture. Taken yesterday. Life is very busy and stressful right now, but I like to see it in a good way. Today feels like going through a portal and not knowing how things work out on the other side. I'm looking forward to it and hope there is a lot of colour, happyness, love, laughter, and light for all that are affected by this step.

For the flash of red month, theme week 2: architecture (new).
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise