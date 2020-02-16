2020-02-16 the portal...

(flash of red month N°16)



... or maybe just a behind the scene staircase in a shopping center I rushed down, to not lose time, on the moving escalators. Haha. But then I saw some eob-beauty and "the portal", and was stopped in my tracks to take a picture. Taken yesterday. Life is very busy and stressful right now, but I like to see it in a good way. Today feels like going through a portal and not knowing how things work out on the other side. I'm looking forward to it and hope there is a lot of colour, happyness, love, laughter, and light for all that are affected by this step.



For the flash of red month, theme week 2: architecture (new).