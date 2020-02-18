Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1855
2020-02-18 cup of tea
(flash of red month N°18)
A Glimpse of My Everyday in a Still Life
A coup of tea (without sitting down) before going to work. So have another glimpse of my everyday,...*the wee morning hours ll*. Posed scene.
For the flash of red month, theme week 3: stilllife (in the wee morning hours ll).
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone.
2009
photos
401
followers
77
following
508% complete
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
18th February 2020 4:58pm
Tags
mw-20
,
for2020
